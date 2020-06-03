Letters: A perilous time

Letters: A perilous time

On numerous occasions I have attempted to make the case in the letters to the editor as to the fascist nature of our current president, without success. Now, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has labeled the president’s rhetoric as “fascist.” Since the inauguration, this president has consistently issued messages of division. Now we are seeing the seeds of those messages of disunity sprouting. He has continually sought to solidify his base without attempting to unify the nation. Now the president is attempting to use the rage abetted by his rhetoric to turn the events into his “Fire in the Reichstag" moment.

We are closer to disunion than at anytime since the Civil War and the division is being caused by our own president and his sycophants. Truly a perilous time.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

