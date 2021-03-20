Letters: A patriotic act

Since Republicans in Cowlitz, Lewis and other rural counties voted for Donald Trump, and they are against Democrats who just passed the COVID relief aid package, will they still be taking that Socialist stained $1,400 stimulus money?

It would make more sense, don't you think, for Republicans to show their unity against the Democrats, and return their $1,400 to help pay down the national debt created by Trump and the so-called tax cut of 2017, where 80% of that 1.9 trillion dollars went to billionaires and millionaires?