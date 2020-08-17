Letters: A nightmare

Hello I am a single senior lady and circumstances led me to become homeless. My truck broke down on the freeway. The cops only offered to have it impounded if I did not move it. I ended up with my dogs at tent city. Never been homeless. It was shocking, a nightmare. People there are high, fighting, shooting. It's unsanitary. People pooped in front of my tent despite porta-potties. They threatened me at knife point, took my belongings and were going to kill my dog Vic. He defended me.