Letters: A nightmare

Hello I am a single senior lady and circumstances led me to become homeless. My truck broke down on the freeway. The cops only offered to have it impounded if I did not move it. I ended up with my dogs at tent city. Never been homeless. It was shocking, a nightmare. People there are high, fighting, shooting. It's unsanitary. People pooped in front of my tent despite porta-potties. They threatened me at knife point, took my belongings and were going to kill my dog Vic. He defended me.
I left, scared on the streets until a lady helped me get into Community House on Broadway.
I had to give one dog to the shelter. He got adopted out. The lady who helped me is keeping my lab doodle for me until I get a place.
I cannot see giving the tent city more funds when those people there don't appreciate what they are given and take advantage.
Carole Collins
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!