Letters: A nightmare

Letters: A nightmare

Hello I am a single senior lady and circumstances led me to become homeless. My truck broke down on the freeway. The cops only offered to have it impounded if I did not move it. I ended up with my dogs at tent city. Never been homeless. It was shocking, a nightmare. People there are high, fighting, shooting. It's unsanitary. People pooped in front of my tent despite porta-potties. They threatened me at knife point, took my belongings and were going to kill my dog Vic. He defended me.

I left, scared on the streets until a lady helped me get into Community House on Broadway.

I had to give one dog to the shelter. He got adopted out. The lady who helped me is keeping my lab doodle for me until I get a place.

I cannot see giving the tent city more funds when those people there don't appreciate what they are given and take advantage.

Carole Collins

Longview

