Letters: A moving target

One thing we've learned from this election is how inaccurate polling can be. That brings to mind a talk British journalist, humorist and satirist Malcomb Muggeridge gave in Portland in 1964.

Paraphrased, he said: "And as for the use of polls to foretell the future, I think it would be best to go back to the Roman Empire's practice of examining animals' entrails, although I think it would be best to use Dr. Gallup's entrails."

On another topic, I'd like to add that I very much enjoy The Daily News' Sunday Extra section, as well as its selection of editorial columnists and political cartoons. I also like reading the paper online.

What I miss from more than 50 years ago are the one-panel comics like "Our Boarding House" with Major Hoople and J. R. Williams' "Out Our Way," which livened up the classified advertising section. And I do wish TDN would include "Doonesbury" in the daily comics.

John M. McClelland

Longview