Letters: A little extreme

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OK, let's see, K.P Clinch, you failed to mention when we had 16,230 cases of COVID-19 that we had 845 deaths in the state of Washington.

Now there are — as of May 19 — 19,500 confirmed cases and 1,019 deaths according to the World Meter.

And, Daryl Erickson, to claim the governor is anti-religious is a little extreme. Maybe he's Protestant. Who cares? But, any church service is an hour or two long.

I'm in and out at the grocery stores as well as the drive-up window for a cheeseburger. And, if the line is too long, I go home.

As far as the science goes, you and I still are alive. You're mistaken if you think science has nothing to do with it.

And, Bernadette O'Brien, bravo, nice letter.

Calvin Hobbs

Castle Rock

Editor's note: All of the letters to the editor reference above appeared in the May 12 issue of The Daily News.