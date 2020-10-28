Letters: A huge waste

The truth of Bob Packwood's behavior was known before the 1992 election. The scandal was soaking up ink for three years before he was forced to resign. It was a huge waste.

Now, The New York Post has revealed Hunter Biden's laptop emails, rightfully owned by a computer repair shop after Hunter abandoned it there. The owner turned it over to the FBI a year ago. They show no interest.

"Packwood's political career began to unravel in November 1992, when a Washington Post story detailed claims of sexual abuse and assault from ten women, chiefly former staffers and lobbyists.[35] Publication of the story was delayed until after the 1992 election, as Packwood had denied the allegations and the Post had not gathered enough information about the story at the time.[36][37] Packwood defeated the Democratic nominee, Congressman Les AuCoin, 52.1% to 46.5%–easily his closest race since his initial run for the seat a quarter-century earlier. Eventually 19 women came forward." — Wikipedia. Senator Bob Packwood.