Letters: A good life

Reading letters about Bernie Sanders and people wondering whether he is really a Democrat.

I find him to be a Socialist Democratic Independent. He is all about doing for the people, which is not capitalistic.

I think since I want a good life for all people, he is the one to vote for. None of the Democrats or Republicans in Congress have taken steps to set limits on medical or drug companies. They are sponsored by big money people in elections.

Sanders will get my vote. I want all children with average intelligence to have college if they wish. We the people should be there for each other.

M.L. Colbun Sr.

Longview

