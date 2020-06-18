Letters: A good case

Letters: A good case

President Trump may have a good case arguing publisher, not platform, status at Twitter.

Twitter's extreme bias is readily evident and laughable.

Yoel Roth heads Twitter's "Site Integrity." He's the one who called out the fact check on Trump's anti "vote by mail" tweet. He holds a PhD in education from the University of Pennsylvania.

Even though Roth knew vote by mail had been misused leading to criminal convictions, he added his "fact check" to the President's tweet anyway.

Roth boasted through LinkedIn that he alone is in charge of "developing and enforcing Twitter's rules."

Well, here's just one of his tweets: "... There are actual Nazis in the (Trump) White House."

No amount of retrofitting on Chinese tweets accusing the American military of planting the virus or Adam Schiff's evidence of Trump-Russian collusion will obscure the obvious tilt.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.

