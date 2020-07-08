Letters: A free society

Andre Stepankowsky is at it again (The Daily News editorial, July 3). Rights with limits are privileges. Rights with responsibilities are freedoms. A free individual is responsible, and that includes protecting oneself. Take mask wearing for example. Non-mask wearers are accused of putting others’ health at risk, yet aren’t surgical/cloth mask wearers being irresponsible for their own health? The CDC explains surgical masks don’t provide wearers with reliable protection; N95 respirators do. It seems irresponsible to wear other than N95 respirators, particularly when the CDC estimates COVID-19 infections in western Washington are 11 times higher than reported. That means more 2,200 cases in Cowlitz County, not just the 200 reported cases.