Letters: A fair portion

There is a growing movement in America for a repeal of the electoral college in favor of a national popular vote (NPV).

You will see the main argument against it is smaller communities and states would be out voted by larger states like Texas, New York and California.

They see this an unfair. They believe that they should have the same influence as the larger states with substantially more people.

The problem with this, of course, is it allows a few smaller states much more voting power than there population would allow. This is exactly why we have had several presidents that did not win the popular vote.

An easy work around to this would be to eliminate all or nothing voting. Several states that vote red or blue do so by the smallest of margins. One to two percent, yet all the states electoral votes will go to a single candidate. If a candidate gets 46 percent of the states votes then the candidate should get 46 percent of the electoral college votes.

William Connelly

Kelso