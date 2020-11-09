 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: A fair portion

Letters: A fair portion

{{featured_button_text}}

There is a growing movement in America for a repeal of the electoral college in favor of a national popular vote (NPV).

You will see the main argument against it is smaller communities and states would be out voted by larger states like Texas, New York and California.

They see this an unfair. They believe that they should have the same influence as the larger states with substantially more people.

The problem with this, of course, is it allows a few smaller states much more voting power than there population would allow. This is exactly why we have had several presidents that did not win the popular vote.

An easy work around to this would be to eliminate all or nothing voting. Several states that vote red or blue do so by the smallest of margins. One to two percent, yet all the states electoral votes will go to a single candidate. If a candidate gets 46 percent of the states votes then the candidate should get 46 percent of the electoral college votes.

William Connelly

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Peace and love

I am truly sad at the state of things in the nation and in our little hamlet. There is serious division over politics and too much us vs. them…

Letters

Torgerson: Just wear a mask

This afternoon (Oct. 30), I rode my bike up to the Washington Way/15th Ave intersection. A group of GOP supporters were there waving signs. I …

Letters

Koehler: Hang in there

The good news is that Cowlitz County has been able to stay mostly safe. We have had 831 cases, resulting in seven deaths (as of the writing of…

Letters

Letters: Take the first step

It is the early hours of the most consequential day of my life, possibly all of ours - Nov 3, 2020. I awoke to rain. It seems heaven is trying…

Letters

Letters: Desperate situations

This is the way I think about abortion rights. I would never have one (had five kids), but I was never in a desperate situation. What's worse …

Letters

Letters: Calling the shots

Beware the “Medicare for all” proposal. Why? Because the single-payer system has a serious flaw: the one who pays the bills calls the shots – …

Letters

Letters: Put a sign up

I'm becoming increasingly weary of all the letters to the editor that are just forums for the writer to tout his or her favorite candidate. I'…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News