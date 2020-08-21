Letters: A better use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To defund the police doesn't mean totally defunding police departments. What it means is to reallocate the money by putting it to better use. Police are often called to hep with a person who has mental health issues, which they aren't equipped to handle.

Put more money toward more training so they will be better prepared to deal with difficult situations.

California already has reformed their police departments. Several states have outlawed choke holds. Now, even President Trump has outlawed it.

Although I am for unions, often police unions hide records of corrupt police and why they were fired before passing them on to another department.

No one should be shot for walking home from their neighborhood store or for sitting in a parked car. Not all police are corrupt. Not all police are good. But, our police departments do need changes and investments.

K.D. Slade

Longview