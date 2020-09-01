Letters: 100th birthday

I feel my mother got cheated out of her 100th birthday.
We were going to have a party at our cousin's house, but with this pandemic, my mother didn't want anybody to get sick, so she called it off.
My sister and I were going to have a money tree for her so she could get her roof fixed. The roof has a big blue tarp over half of it now and her bedroom leaks bad.
I got her an account at Fibre Federal Credit Union. The nice young man said people can go into the credit union and say they want to put in a donation under roof in Vivian Leadbetter or Barbara Foster.
Thank you for your donation.
Barbara Foster
Longview
