To the City of Longview, thank you for the beautiful Christmas decorations you display around the city each year.
Recently on a walk around Lake Sacajawea, my adult daughter was sharing how she enjoyed watching the decorations go up over the period of weeks and how it is a comfort to see the same decorations each year. I couldn’t agree more. As a youngster, I enjoyed the Lions Island decorations each year and loved seeing Santa in his sled over the water. I think it’s rather special that my children have been able to enjoy the same decorations I did growing up. So many are a nod to days gone by.
While they aren’t the fanciest or latest-and-greatest, but they do warm the heart of many citizens around the community. I’m thankful the city has taken good care of the resources purchased and they have been able to be used for so many years — and hopefully many more to come. Merry Christmas!
Melissa Bauska
Castle Rock