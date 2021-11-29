Recently on a walk around Lake Sacajawea, my adult daughter was sharing how she enjoyed watching the decorations go up over the period of weeks and how it is a comfort to see the same decorations each year. I couldn’t agree more. As a youngster, I enjoyed the Lions Island decorations each year and loved seeing Santa in his sled over the water. I think it’s rather special that my children have been able to enjoy the same decorations I did growing up. So many are a nod to days gone by.