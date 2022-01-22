Letter: Your tax dollars still fund Guantanamo

Are you aware that the U.S. government is spending more than $13 million per year for EACH of the 39 prisoners being held at Guantanamo Bay Prison, even though none of them have been convicted of a crime and many have not been charged with anything? One third of these individuals have been cleared for release and are called "Forever" prisoners. They are considered too innocent to charge and too dangerous to release. Yes, it is now the 20th Anniversary of the opening of this prison.