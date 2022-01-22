 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Your tax dollars still fund Guantanamo

Are you aware that the U.S. government is spending more than $13 million per year for EACH of the 39 prisoners being held at Guantanamo Bay Prison, even though none of them have been convicted of a crime and many have not been charged with anything? One third of these individuals have been cleared for release and are called "Forever" prisoners. They are considered too innocent to charge and too dangerous to release. Yes, it is now the 20th Anniversary of the opening of this prison.

If you are interested in knowing more and hearing directly from some individuals who have been released from or worked at this prison, it's easy. Go to DemocracyNow.org and listen to broadcast of Jan. 11. Will you press your legislators to end this horrible injustice that is being funded by your tax dollars?

Carrie Potts

Kalama

