Letter: You really make a big difference

Thank you to The Daily News for your Students in Need campaign to support Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Program. Last year, TDN readers donated more than $26,000 to the campaign, which has helped nearly 50 LCC students the past fall and winter quarters alone. Thanks to a small grant from the Student Success Program, these local students didn’t need to drop out of college. Instead, they’re one step closer to graduation and the success that comes with it.

This year more than ever, LCC counselors are inundated with student referrals and requests for emergency funding needs to keep them in school. The LCC Foundation created the Student Success Fund to help students who are most at risk of abandoning their higher education goals due to financial hardship. Emergency funds needed by students normally range between $200 and $500, benefiting students who don’t qualify for other resources.

The goal of the LCC Foundation is to provide at least $50,000 in Student Success Funds each year. That’s enough to support nearly 150 students who are suffering a financial hardship. I hope you’ll join me in donating to the Students in Need campaign so we can turn this goal into a reality.

Michelle Trekas

LCC Foundation board member