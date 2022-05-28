Letter: WSJ editorial is right about Clinton

Michael Sussmann, an attorney for a firm the Clinton campaign hired, is on trial accused of falsely telling the FBI he was acting as a concerned citizen when he brought them “evidence” candidate Trump was colluding with the Kremlin.

A few days ago, Robby Mook, Hillary’s former campaign manager testified they were instructed by her to begin pushing that false narrative. Sussmann’s lie led to spending tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on the Mueller investigation which determined the charge was false. It also convulsed American politics for three years.

Opinions about Hillary Clinton tend to divide between “She is the smartest woman alive and fully fit to hold any office in the land” and “She is an evil person who has destroyed lives, sometimes literally, who has made herself rich by influence peddling.”.

The Wall Street Journal editorial about Mook’s testimony was titled “Hillary did it” and declared his testimony removed all doubt of her guilt. This seems to support the latter opinion of Hillary Clinton.

William Dennis

Longview

