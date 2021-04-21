Letter: Writer fails in aim to 'disprove the obvious'

With all due respect to William Dennis, his letter citing data that shows cops don't discriminate against Black people has three flaws:
- Systemic racism runs much broader and deeper than serious violent crimes.
- "When Black person(s) report" is problematic, given generations of fear and no expectation of equal treatment under the law.
- Reporting of crime statistics is voluntary, and not all states share their information.
Instead of looking for ways to disprove the obvious, we should all be working to balance the scales and eliminate systemic racism wherever it exists.
Jim MacLeod
Kalama