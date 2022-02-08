Letter: Woodrow Wilson's creeping socialism

Our silence is allowing the Democratic Socialist party to take over our nation and change what it has always stood for. People promoting socialism, claiming it a better system than our free markets, capitalism and entrepreneurship’s under disguise of free programs for all will find out that it’s like a baited hook trying to reel in a fish. Socialism is an ideology of radical democracy, controlling every single facet of our life.

President Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, was the first president to attack the founding principles of our great nation, believing society should be run by enlightened planners, and that we’re not bound by the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

He instituted the Federal Reserve Bank, the progressive income tax, the Federal Trade Commission, the League of Nations which was a forerunner of NATO. Sound good?

He also introduced the start of creeping socialism. This hidden agenda is a foundation of a fourth branch of government known as the deep state. The Republican Party is at war with this president’s agenda of socialism.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

