Letter: Wood chips cause lots of roadside litter

While I appreciate Doug Dalh’s article, Who Cleans up the Roadside Debris, he unfortunately did not have this area and especially the Lewis and Clark Bridge in mind.

It was not unusual for our bicycling group to discuss the safety of the shoulders based upon the volume of wood chips falling from logging trucks. Bicycling across the L&C Bridge was a discussion about the debris not the traffic. The bridge is typically thick in wood chips, resulting in a major safety concern for locals and the hundreds of bike tourists that use it.

Calls to the state Department of Transportation provides some temporary relief and in the last year some of the shoulders have gotten better. But the sweeping still does not keep up with the frequency of log trucks.

I believe the industry should investigate a way to limit the wood chip litter or pay for more frequent sweeping, with a good neighbor policy in mind. A relatively small investment for this successful industry that has allowed this littering problem to go on for too long.

Dave Fine

Longview

