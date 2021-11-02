Letter: Withdrawal review is too dangerous

What's in your wallet? That's what President Biden and his party want revealed. Soon we will witness the change of our monetary system.

A bill is being put forward to disclose withdrawals of $600 or more from our accounts to the IRS by your bank.

Of course they'll make it sound good to cover up their agenda. No more tax returns, no under the table payments, no money laundering and help stopping drug trafficking. The down side is they control everything you do with your money with electronic banking, otherwise known as a cashless society under complete control by your government.

The Bible predicts this in Ezekiel 7:19 which states "they will cast their silver into the streets and their gold will be removed." Zephaniah 1:15-19 states that money will be worthless. Revelation 13:16-17 says no man will buy or sale without the mark of the beast or the number of his name.

Biden's (Democrats) plan is control. They've planned this socialist path for years. Hence their demonizing of Trump as he pulled back the curtain.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

