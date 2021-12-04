Letter: Why does everything have to be racist?

How can you print that awful "editorial picture" of Kyle Rittenhouse with blood on his hands and saying "he was acquitted"? It was passed to your paper from Chattanooga, but that is no excuse. It is incorrect. He was found "not guilty" by the jury. I heard them as the speaker for the jury announced the verdict. He was being chased by blacks who were rioting.
Facts are facts. People shouldn't make up their own. Why does everything have to be racist nowadays? We are still people, some are good, some are not. Some are black and some are white. Not a difference in color, just actions and attitudes. We must change this direction or there will be race wars before long. It is getting worse.
Patricia Stevens
Toledo