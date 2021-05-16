Letter: Why continue to vote for Democrats?

A recent guest editorial used Democrat talking points to masquerade as analysis. Because of word limits, I can only address a few of her points. She claimed the capital gains tax is not an income tax. The IRS requires capital gains be reported as “income” on your federal tax return.

She praised Gov. Jay Inslee’s handling of the pandemic, but if Inslee followed the science, kids would already be back in class. Children’s risk of serious complications from COVID-19, or likelihood of spreading it, is extremely low. His lockdown based on the number of COVID-19 cases presumes a positive test is equivalent to eventual hospitalization or death, but most will recover.

Inslee has used a temporary strategy originally implemented to prevent overwhelming hospitals when we knew little about COVID-19 for over a year.

She thinks rural communities should support Democrats because of a new “welfare program” (Working Families Tax Credit), ignoring increased costs resulting from Democrats other legislation. Repeatedly doing the same thing and expecting different result is insanity; so why continue to vote for Democrats?

Bob Myers

Longview

