Letter: 'Who is winning the war on police?'

The war on policing started during the Barack Obama administration and has intensified recently, with riots in major cities, including Portland and Seattle.

The protesters offer no logical solutions and have been disobeying law enforcement, looting and destroying public and private property. A democracy is founded on a rule of law, obedience and fundamental respect of authority.

Seattle and Portland have experienced a spike in crime and homicides that have hit an all-time high in major cities throughout the U.S. Chicago has had some 290 homicides already in 2021; 71% have been Black on Black, mostly related to gangs and drugs.

Portland has had 890 shootings in 2021 with 55 deaths. This coincides with cutting police budgets and increased violent riots.

There is a rash of police officers quitting and unfilled vacancies. Who is winning in the war on police?

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

