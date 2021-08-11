 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where have America's spines all gone to?
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Where have America's spines all gone to?

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

Where have all the spines gone in America? European countries are not taking the lockdowns and control over their souls any longer. There always will be viruses, but liberty and freedom, once it's gone, it's gone.

This virus has a more than 98 percent survival rate, but our country will not survive anymore lockdowns. Do we want a country or not?

The people trying to lock our schools down again need to go get another job. The children have suffered enough in every way by not being allowed to attend school in person.

Jean Jakus

Castle Rock

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News