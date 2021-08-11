Letter: Where have America's spines all gone to?

Where have all the spines gone in America? European countries are not taking the lockdowns and control over their souls any longer. There always will be viruses, but liberty and freedom, once it's gone, it's gone.

This virus has a more than 98 percent survival rate, but our country will not survive anymore lockdowns. Do we want a country or not?

The people trying to lock our schools down again need to go get another job. The children have suffered enough in every way by not being allowed to attend school in person.

Jean Jakus

Castle Rock

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1