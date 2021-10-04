 Skip to main content
Letter: What will come next after CRT is done?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: What will come next after CRT is done?

CRT (Critical Race Theory) is a buzz trying to work its way into the nation's educational systems. In the "realm" of blames, alibis, faults, and excuses, after CRT runs its course, what will be next..."critical gender theory," or "critical heterosexual theory"?

More recently, as pictured by their use at a southern border crossing, could "critical horse theory" be a consideration? Are we really building community, harmony, and unity...or more hate." Will "critical pro-life theory" fall into the category of the new norms?

Praise the Lord! Might more unborn, living, baby lives be saved. Fortunate we are, whose mothers made a choice for us.

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock

