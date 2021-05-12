 Skip to main content
Letter: 'What the heck were you thinking?'
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: 'What the heck were you thinking?'

Sometimes you just need to scratch your head and wonder, “What the heck were you thinking?” Comes to mind for this new municipal hotel project next to our rodeo stadium, horse arena, and animal barns behind an eight-foot chain link fence with feces mitigation going on all the time. Are you kidding me?

What’s the problem using the property directly across the street that would make a hotel attractive, and a farmer’s market a draw. And the building there has been an eyesore for years, covered in graffiti. It is owned by Cowlitz County per their website.

Wouldn’t take genius to figure out that road frontage would be better suited for a hotel, and that some folks don’t cater to livestock when renting event space.

Mark Johnson

Longview

