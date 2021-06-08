 Skip to main content
Letter: What planet does Pence live on?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: What planet does Pence live on?

So Mike Pence calls Systemic Racism in this country a "left wing myth." My goodness, what planet is he living on?

Mary Ann Johnson

Longview

