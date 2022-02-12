Letter: What, me worry about COVID-19?

I’ve often heard COVID deniers explain away the deaths of 900,000 Americans with "they were old and going to die anyway.” Initially I was dismayed, now I realize how brilliant the statement is and the potential this statement has for society in general. Using this philosophy we can save billions. Why have a medical, pharmaceutical infrastructure? We are going to die anyway. Why have Medicare, Medicaid or health insurance? Even more could be saved by eliminating health and safety as well as traffic laws, gun controls, the 20 kids murdered at Sandy Hook were going to die anyway. The big money comes from eliminating police and the military. We are going to die anyway.