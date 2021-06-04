 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: What has Cowlitz PUD been doing?
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: What has Cowlitz PUD been doing?

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

As I sit here in the dark (June 3), I wonder what the Cowlitz County PUD has been doing the last few years. We live with power poles and above ground lines when the rest of the state moved out of that situation in the early 20th century and has those utilities underground so power failures like this don’t happen.

In the meantime, the PUD is millions of dollars in the red as the result of poor investment decisions. While the individual employees of the PUD work hard at their various jobs, I question who is in control and who makes the decisions as to how the future will look. Those who are willing to accept the past as the present should be satisfied, but the future requires a reboot and forward thinking that seems to be absent at the top levels of management at the PUD.

Dennis Maher

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News