Letter: What happened to how Christmas was?

In this year of the pandemic, the plight of the homeless, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and horrific violence in the streets and cities of America, it is hard to find anyone who want's to talk or cares about Christmas.

What once was a time of great joy for kids, families and everybody, has been replaced by the credit card, commercial hype, fear of crime, and just daily survival. What happened to the way Christmas used to be? Has this country gone mad or have I just woke up from a 20 year sleep? Scary stuff!

So seriously, for one day out of the year, we have to stop letting the trouble in our lives get in the way of what really matters.

Be thankful for what you have, give to the less fortunate, get involved helping the hungry, sick, and homeless people. Be happy somebody out there cares about you. So let's get back to the true meaning of Christmas. Peace and Joy to all. Merry Christmas!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

