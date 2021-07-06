 Skip to main content
Letter: What does LCC's mascot stand for?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: What does LCC's mascot stand for?

In this day and age of evaluating school mascots, I thought about one of our local mascots, the Lower Columbia College Red Devil. This mascot can be offensive to many people. The devil is not just a cute little red fellow with a pointy tail and a pitch fork. The devil is a real being that tries to have us believe he doesn’t exist. He was a guardian cherub full of wisdom who became proud of his own beauty and grace (Ezekiel 28:12-17). He was expelled from heaven and now is intent on destroying everything that is good. He is a liar and seeks to kill, steal and destroy (John 10:10).

In the early years of Lower Columbia College, the mascot was “The Columbians.” Who changed the mascot to a red devil and why did they?

How can we place a devil that represents an evil, lying, destroying mascot on the uniforms and shirts of our young men and women? In the age of offensive mascots, a devil is an evil symbol of our beloved college.

Randy Lemiere

Kelso

