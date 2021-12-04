 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: What can be done about being alone?

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Does anyone ever wonder or care about senior citizens (men or women) who have lost their mates and suffer loneliness and grief? There must be hundreds in Longview who fit that description.

Do people in general think one can have a relationship without the necessity of sex? I believe they can. The primary reason we are here is to love and be loved.

Is it a crime to not want to spend the rest of one's life alone? I cannot replace a lost mate of 56 years. 

But where does one go to meet people in a similar situation? Online? Too much trickery and scams. A match-making company? There are none in Longview. Where does one go to meet like-minded people?

There are adequate hospitals, doctors and advisers who help people dealing with the COVID problem. What about some organizations that deal with seniors with an age-old problem?

I want to go on with my life, to share what's left of it with someone who feels the same. Someone somewhere must feel the same. Does anyone wonder?

People are also reading…

Lou Nowlin

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News