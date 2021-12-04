Letter: What can be done about being alone?

Does anyone ever wonder or care about senior citizens (men or women) who have lost their mates and suffer loneliness and grief? There must be hundreds in Longview who fit that description.

Do people in general think one can have a relationship without the necessity of sex? I believe they can. The primary reason we are here is to love and be loved.

Is it a crime to not want to spend the rest of one's life alone? I cannot replace a lost mate of 56 years.

But where does one go to meet people in a similar situation? Online? Too much trickery and scams. A match-making company? There are none in Longview. Where does one go to meet like-minded people?

There are adequate hospitals, doctors and advisers who help people dealing with the COVID problem. What about some organizations that deal with seniors with an age-old problem?

I want to go on with my life, to share what's left of it with someone who feels the same. Someone somewhere must feel the same. Does anyone wonder?

Lou Nowlin

Longview

