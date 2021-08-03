Letter: What are the jobs of the future?

Mike Bridges' recent Guest Column “Trades ready for clean future" was very well said.

Yes, Cowlitz County needs jobs, but at what price? Do those responsible for bringing jobs to the area have "dollar signs" (or should I say "yuan signs") in their eyes, reacting to offers that fall in their collective laps? And it was not an "unpredictable permitting process" that scuttled the Northwest Innovations Works or the Methanol plant. Both companies’ rectitude was in serious doubt.

I’m sure those in charge of recruiting new business in Longview and southwest Washington must have more going on to encourage new business that we don’t know about. I hope they are not just waiting for the phone to ring.

Several years ago Longview fumbled an opportunity to have a large warehouse business here. Unfortunately, it went to Lewis County and now that area is becoming a center for even more businesses. (Google it.)

I’m anxious to hear what is in store for Cowlitz County.

JoAnne Baker

Longview

