Letter: What a wonderful town to stay in

On Dec. 29, not wanting to drive from Bellingham to Eugene in one sitting, in approaching Longview, I decided I would stay overnight. When I checked in to the hotel I noticed a stack of The Daily News on the counter for guests to pick up. Which I did. It was refreshing to read a newspaper published locally as the Register Guard in Eugene, published by Gannett Publishing since 2019, has suffered from a severe reduction in quality of content at all levels.

Later I went to eat at Freddy’s Just for the Halibut. Before I finished eating, the fellow managing the dining room told me that a woman, who had been there with her family, had paid for my dinner (a Random Act of Kindness) before leaving, wishing me “Happy Holidays” on her way out.

Between the locally published daily newspaper and the Random Act of Kindness I would like to say I am glad to have come across a town that retains its humanity. Hang in there! Many thanks and Happy New Year!

Gail Newton

Eugene, Oregon

