Letter: Wear a mask to protect others

A recent trip to the Longview Post Office revealed a long line (at least 20 folks), something to be expected this time of year. What I did not expect to see was that at least half of those in the crowd were not wearing face masks.

What’s wrong with people? Maybe you don’t want the vaccine, but at the very least, please do your part to protect the very young and old, and those with chronic diseases or who are immunosuppressed by wearing a face mask while indoors.

Cowlitz County citizens are woefully under vaccinated and our hospital is again filling up with COVID patients. As of Dec. 12, our county has reported 14,600 cases of COVID and 268 related deaths. Mask up and vax up so we can all enjoy a healthy 2022.

Nan Dodson

Longview

