Letter: Wean's values reflect a better tomorrow

Having recently moved back to Longview, I carefully and considerately listened to both Angie Wean and Chet Makinster in the opportunities they've had to present themselves. From the perspective of a mother to a 1-year-old whom we are raising to be a patient and empathetic young man, it’s important to me the city we’re raising him in is reflective of those values.

Angie brings a renewed sense of purpose and action. Her call to arms regarding mental health support for the homeless and building in germane services speaks directly to the outreach she talked of in her "Local Matters" interview.

Angie has clearly articulated the issues of impact she’ll address when in office and her intended collaboration over party lines speaks volumes. We need a council member who wants to ring the doorbells and get to know her constituents while partnering with all members of the council to enact change. Angie leads with a cohesive investment for the community that we would be well deserving of. Please join me voting for Angie Wean.

Jennifer Abel

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0