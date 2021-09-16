 Skip to main content
Letter: Wean's approach is right for Longview
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Wean's approach is right for Longview

I recently met Angie Wean through a "meet and greet" event in Longview.

I was immediately impressed with her dynamism and active caring for the community where she was born and raised. Angie has lived and worked in a number of places here and abroad. She brings back to her community a broad perspective of what is possible and what can work.

Angie demonstrated a wide-ranging understanding on a number of issues facing our community. She has met with many of the community leaders and citizens asking important questions: what do people care about and getting other perspectives on how to reach those concerns and goals. She is wise in understanding there needs to be a focus on getting things done by not attempting to do everything at once while tackling priority issues.

I strongly support Angie Wean for Longview City Council Position No. 6. Our community would be well served and profit from her active leadership.

Susan Mejo

Longview

