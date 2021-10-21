Letter: Wean will safeguard city's future

My friend, Angie Wean, and I met 30 plus years ago. Angie and my children first became friends at Monticello Middle School and have remained close since.

We have been together celebrating many athletic games, Washington State University Mom’s weekend, introducing her to our family and friends from England, New Zealand and Australia; and we have watched her become the engaging, dynamic woman that is running for Longview City Council, Position 6.

Angie is caring, loyal, thoughtful. Longview is very fortunate to have her committed to the city’s future by running for a council position.

Her honesty, integrity, communication and organizational skills and dynamism makes her A rock for Longview to build its future upon.

Please join us in voting for Angie Wean on Nov. 2.

Margaret Engstrom

Longview

