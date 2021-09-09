Letter: Wean will bring change to Council

Angie Wean is running for Longview City Council, Position 6. She was born and raised in Longview, and will bring an intelligent, independent voice that will listen, learn, and represent our entire community.

Angie has a successful business and communications background that will influence her purposeful, action-driven leadership on the council. She understands bringing business innovation and vitality to Longview is crucial for our economic future. She also believes in a "local first mentality" where we attract fair-wage jobs that create career growth for our citizens.

Angie understands affordable housing is critical to our communities' economic and social health, and she has pledged to work hard to increase affordable housing.

Angie will bring a style of leadership to the Longview City Council that embraces finding common ground, solutions and connecting with community to ensure our government is working for all.

Join me in voting for Angie Wean on Nov. 2.

John Steppert

Longview

