Letter: Wean will be smart, empathetic leader

I had not heard about Angie Wean before last spring. As an informed voter who cares about Longview, I researched her background, character and work history. The results of my research?

Angie Wean is a class act.

Angie Wean is a leader.

Angie Wean is a great communicator and collaborator.

Angie Wean is intelligent and experienced, having left her hometown Longview to gain valuable life experience.

The kicker for me is she is empathetic toward people who might need a hand up. Dealing personally with someone in our family with mental illness, I know how cruel and judgmental others can be toward people struggling to cope with everyday life.

Our current councilman says "let's run those people out on a rail." We do not need a stale, stagnant, and yes, cruel person to dismiss a fellow human being because they are poor or struggling to make ends meet. Angie would treat people with the human dignity that is their birthright.

Let's retire Chet and vote for a real leader in Angie Wean. Angie is passionate about Longview, the "City of Magic!"

Joe Hobson

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0