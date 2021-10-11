Letter: Wean is the clear choice for council

After watching the Longview City Council candidates on KLTV interviews and debates, Angie Wean is the clear choice to lead us into the future.

Her opponent, Chet Makinster, doesn’t have a plan. When asked about economic development, he bemoaned the spotted owl’s effect on timber. On his strategy for victory, he dismissed his opposition for “shooting women” at him. His answer to homelessness was to “Ride them out of town on a rail.” As a third term incumbent, he’s responsible for our current circumstances. Chet has no vision for the future of Longview.

Angie Wean has a strategic approach to these issues. She understands that addressing a problem means approaching root causes and barriers to success. She recognizes leading as a process of assessing, planning, implementing, and re-assessing. She sees Longview for more than the issues before us. She sees our potential. She sees our possibilities. As Angie says, “Longview Rocks!”

As our hometown approaches its centennial birthday, Angie Wean has the vision to lead us into the next century.

Andrew Buck

Longview

