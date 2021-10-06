 Skip to main content
Letter: Wean is obvious choice for Council
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Wean is obvious choice for Council

Your recent editorial concerning the City Council race between Angie Wean and Chet Makinster was a real head-scratcher.

Anyone who saw the recent “Local Matters” KLTV segment interviews of these two candidates might also question your ambivalence in regard to recommending one over the other, as the stark differences between the two could not have been more clearly displayed.

The sleep-walking Mr. Makinster mumbled, stumbled and bumbled through his portion of the interview and demonstrated his inability to articulate any plan for Longview moving forward. His entire message seemed to be “vote for me… I’m a Longview good ‘ol boy.”

Ms. Wean, on the other hand, came across as extremely intelligent, articulate, compassionate, resourceful, capable and ready, willing and able to put her considerable talents and experience to work for Longview immediately.

The choice could not be more obvious. Elect Angie Wean to Longview’s City Council.

Wayne Nichols

Longview

