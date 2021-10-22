 Skip to main content
Letter: Wean is a success everywhere she goes
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Wean is a success everywhere she goes

Angie Wean has been successful in her education, her career, and in her community. I feel fortunate she is willing to run for the Longview City Council and use her skills. We need Angie Wean on the City Council because she will listen to all points of view and help find solutions that will best serve our community. She believes every perspective is legitimate and every person deserves respect.

Angie also knows our city needs to find a way to bring more jobs to the community. I believe she will bring experience and positive energy to address our economic development.

It's time to "think outside the box" and try some new ideas. Please join me in voting for Angie Wean.

Pat Richards

Longview

