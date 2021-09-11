Letter: Wean deserves City Council seat

I am writing to support Angie Wean for election to the Longview City Council. Government at all levels today faces challenges that are unprecedented. The solutions and thinking of the past simply will not work.

We need leadership that is energetic and results oriented, that is thoughtful and at times visionary, that will sincerely listen to opposing views and then bring them together in a collaborative environment since no one person has all the answers.

These are qualities that Angie Wean has in abundance. Please join me in voting to elect Angie Wean to the Longview City Council.

George Raiter

Longview

