Letter: Wean can make Longview better
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Wean can make Longview better

You can't imagine my excitement when I learned Angie Wean was running for the Longview City Council.

I've known Angie for more than 30 years and I see her age, intelligence and impeccable character as huge assets to the City Council. She is well educated, has worked with big businesses and has skills that will help our city move forward in a positive way.

Angie is a listener and still has that youthful energy to accomplish what is best for Longview and its citizens. Her smiling face and intelligent mind invite your questions, comments and ideas to make Longview the best it can be. It's time to get out of the rut and make Longview a better place for all of us.

Please join me in voting for Angie Wean for Longview City Council, Position 6. You will be glad you did.

Sara Burt

Longview

