Letter: Wean brings fresh vision for future

This community has long suffered from the fact that many of its most energetic and educated young people leave for college and never return.

Angie Wean is one of the exceptions in that she is a Longview native and an R.A. Long High School graduate who has not only returned, but also is willing to improve the community by running for the Longview City Council.

I am impressed by Angie’s ability to listen to all sides and communicate her goals effectively. Although some try to portray her as partisan, her goals in running for office focus on issues voters on all sides can support: enhancing parks, finding realistic solutions to homelessness, supporting economic development, supporting downtown improvement. Surely all can agree that these are issues that should unite, not divide us.

If we want to attract 21st-century economic development to this community, then we need leaders with the same energy and vision that R.A. Long brought here a century ago.

Angie Wean is offering us a chance to take a step in this direction.

Paula Stepankowsky

Longview

