Letter: Wean and Lee lead with compassion

I am asking you to join me in supporting Angie Wean and Tom Lee because they will vote in favor of having the homeless camp being managed, and they do not want to sweep the homeless out of town or under the rug.

The homeless camp needs to have a manager who will work on keeping the camp clean and get the residences to write rules for all the residences to follow. The residences are more likely to follow the rules if they themselves write the rules.

Once the camp is managed, the manager can start the process with other people to help the homeless find a place off the streets to live.

Please vote to put Tom Lee and Angie Wean on Longview City Council.

Susan Lee Schwartz

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0