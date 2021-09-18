Letter: Wean and Lee are the right choice

Longview has a unique opportunity to elect Angie Wean and Tom Lee to our City Council. Both were born and raised right here. They will not tell the private sector to handle the tough issues here. They will work across the board to improve our community. No need for meanness or misinformation.
Tom Lee (Position 7) is a local estate and business law attorney, a former city attorney experienced in working with city councils and local government. Angie Wean (Position 6) is a proud R.A. Long Lumberjill with a great extended education and work experience. She is a thoughtful, approachable, motivated leader wanting empowered citizens, a strong community, a vibrant Longview and care for our local youth.
Our city will have a better chance at improving if they are elected.
Sherry Davis
Longview