Letter: We march for more Medicare

As a Master's prepared nurse, wife, mother, sister, daughter and granddaughter I urge you to actively support Universal Healthcare. The evidence that a single-payer system would both save money and improve outcomes continues to grow. Our own Washington State Universal Healthcare Workgroup showed billion dollar savings while extending comprehensive coverage to every resident.

On Saturday, July 24, we hit the streets for #MedicareForAll. Volunteers from Whole Washington will be gathering signatures for I-1362, a state-based, nonprofit, single-payer healthcare system. We're not talking about your grandma's Medicare. We're talking fully comprehensive medical, dental vision, and behavioral health services.

Please consider showing up. Show up for working people who can't afford to use their insurance. Show up for cancer survivors bankrupted by our current system. Show up for insulin dependent diabetics who continue to ration their medications. Show up for senior citizens going without hearing aids and proper dental care. Show up for the vulnerable and the traumatized in need of comprehensive behavioral health care services. Show up. #FindYourMarch