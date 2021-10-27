Letter: We have three great candidates running

We are fortunate to have top quality candidates running this year for Longview City Council. With MaryAlice Wallis, we have a heart of compassion for the community; with Chet Makinster, we have the wisdom of experience; and with Tom Lee, we get the fresh perspective of a younger generation.
You just can’t get a better combination of steady, trustworthy talent on the Longview City Council than these three.
Please join me in voting for Tom Lee, Chet Makinster and MaryAlice Wallis for Longview City Council.
Dennis Weber
Longview